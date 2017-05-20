Chicago Blackhawks Grades: Tanner Kero Does His Job In 2016-17
Our Chicago Blackhawks grades series continues today with bottom-six forward Tanner Kero , who did what he was asked throughout the season It's fair to say there were few expectations placed on Tanner Kero heading into the Chicago Blackhawks' 2016-17 season. This was mainly because no one knew when or how long he'd be on the main roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC