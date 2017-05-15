Chicago Blackhawks' Dennis Rasmussen Earns Average Marks In 2016-17

The entire sequence leading to Rasmussen's first career playoff goal highlighted the Blackhawks' signature ability to produce scoring chances that was totally shut down by the Preds throughout the series. Here's the goal , starting with Richard Panik 's incredible effort to get the puck over to Marcus Kruger behind the net, whose nifty touch-pass Rasmussen banged home from the top of the crease.

