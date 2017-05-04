Chicago Blackhawks' Best Second-Round Playoff Series

Jan 1, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville talks to the media during practice for the Winter Classic hockey game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Just when you were finally getting over the Chicago Blackhawks being eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, I'm here to bring you back into the fold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.