Chicago Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov Turns 29 Today
The Chicago Blackhawks have two birthdays in two days! Yesterday, we celebrated defenseman Brian Campbell 's birthday, and today we wish center Artem Anisimov a happy day. While Campbell is now the ripe old age of 38 , Artem Anisimov is quite a bit younger, turning 29-years-old today.
