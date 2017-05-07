Carolina Hurricanes shake-up goalie s...

Carolina Hurricanes shake-up goalie situation with Darling signing

Read more: Isportsweb.com

The Carolina Hurricanes surprisingly traded away a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goalie Scott Darling last Friday. The Hurricanes now have three goalies on the depth chart, a position that has proved to be troublesome for the team the past few years.

