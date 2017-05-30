Blackhawks using Trevor van Riemsdyk to bait Golden Knights into taking Marcus Kruger, per report
The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights are discussing parameters of a trade deal that would see forward Marcus Kruger and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk sent to the NHL's new expansion franchise, reports TSN's Frank Seravelli . The deal would qualify as the Golden Knights' pick from the Hawks in the expansion draft.
