Blackhawks Share Touching Mother's Day Message

JUNE 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with his mother Andree Gilbert after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 2-0 in Game Six to win the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Hockey players are renowned for being tough guys on the ice, but off the ice they have a soft side, and the Chicago Blackhawks showed that with an awesome video dedicated to the players' moms on Mother's Day.

