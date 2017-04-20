Blackhawks Q&A: Moving high-priced contracts, preventing concussions and more
The Blackhawks have already made some significant changes after the Predators swept them in the first round of the playoffs. They fired assistant coach Mike Kitchen and Rockford coach Ted Dent.
