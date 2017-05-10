Blackhawks prospects Matthew Highmore, Nathan Noel win QMJHL President Cup
Chicago Blackhawks prospects Matthew Highmore and Nathan Noel and the Saint John Sea Dogs won the Quebec Major Hockey League's President Cup with a 5-1 win to complete a series sweep Wednesday in Boisbriand, Quebec. With the QMJHL championship win, Highmore and Noel join fellow Chicago prospect Graham Knott in the Memorial Cup tournament field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC