Blackhawks prospect Wouter Peeters will play in USHL next season
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender prospect Wouter Peeters will move from Finland to play in the USHL next season, reports The Athletic's Scott Powers . The move was confirmed by Peeters' agent, Markus Lehto, who said his contract with Jokerit has been terminated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC