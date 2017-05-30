Blackhawks prospect Graham Knott help...

Blackhawks prospect Graham Knott helps Windsor Spitfires win 2017 Memorial Cup

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Graham Knott scored the game-tying goal as Windsor beat the Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday for the Canadian Hockey League championship. Windsor also won in 2009 and 2010.

Chicago, IL

