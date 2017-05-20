Blackhawks prospect DeBrincat earns O...

Blackhawks prospect DeBrincat earns OHL's most outstanding award

Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat of the Erie Otters earned the Red Tilson Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player in the OHL. From the moment Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat hit the ice as a member of the OHL's Erie Otters, the diminutive forward became an out-and-out goal-scoring machine.

Chicago, IL

