Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat wins OHL championship
Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex DeBrincat capped his third season with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League with the J. Ross Robertson Cup. The Otters won Game 5 4-3 in overtime over Mississauga to capture the Cup on Friday at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie.
