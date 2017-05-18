Blackhawks' potential trade partners - and likely trade bait
After the Blackhawks re-signed winger Richard Panik to a two-year deal worth $2.8 million per season - nearly $2 million more than he was making a season ago - it became clear general manager Stan Bowman is going to have to make some moves to get the Hawks below the salary cap and keep his promise that there will be changes. Here's a look at the no movement clauses on the Hawks, who might be traded and the likely teams that could make a deal with the Hawks.
