Blackhawks Patrick Kane is not a finalist for the NHLa s Hart Trophy
APRIL 20: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC