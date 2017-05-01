Blackhawks Patrick Kane is not a fina...

Blackhawks Patrick Kane is not a finalist for the NHLa s Hart Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

APRIL 20: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 20: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Nashville Predators in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr 21 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC