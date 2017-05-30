Blackhawks not playing outdoor game f...

Blackhawks not playing outdoor game for 1st time in 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Second City Hockey

The NHL announced a whole bunch of news for the next year on Monday, including the slate of outdoor games for the 2017-18 season. Usually this is a time to mock the Chicago Blackhawks ' annual appearance enjoying the open air, but something miraculous has happened: the Blackhawks aren't playing outdoors in 2018 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr '17 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,426,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC