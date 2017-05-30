Blackhawks not playing outdoor game for 1st time in 5 years
The NHL announced a whole bunch of news for the next year on Monday, including the slate of outdoor games for the 2017-18 season. Usually this is a time to mock the Chicago Blackhawks ' annual appearance enjoying the open air, but something miraculous has happened: the Blackhawks aren't playing outdoors in 2018 .
