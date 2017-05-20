Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin helps Russia win bronze medal at World Championship
The 25-year-old won the bronze medal with Russia after a 5-3 win over Finland at Lanxness Arena in Cologne, Germany. It's the second straight year Panarin has claimed bronze at the World Championship.
