Blackhawks Announce Dates for NHL Draft Fan Fest
The Stanley Cup will be one of the stars of the show when the NHL Entry Draft comes to Chicago this summer. As part of the NHL's Centennial Celebration, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the NHL Entry Draft this summer, and fans looking to get in on the action will have plenty of activities to choose from around the United Center.
