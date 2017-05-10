Blackhawks agree to two-year extensio...

Blackhawks agree to two-year extension with Panik

3 hrs ago

The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Richard Panik agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Blackhawks, but TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the pact was worth $2.8 million per season.

Chicago, IL

