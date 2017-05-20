2017 Memorial Cup: Blackhawks preview

The three championship Canadian Hockey League teams plus this year's host will drop the puck on the 2017 Memorial Cup on Friday in Windsor, Ontario This year's major junior tournament features the host Windsor Spitfires, Ontario League champion Erie Otters, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs and Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds. It's the first time since 2007 that two U.S. teams will play in the tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.