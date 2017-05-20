2017 Memorial Cup: Blackhawks preview
The three championship Canadian Hockey League teams plus this year's host will drop the puck on the 2017 Memorial Cup on Friday in Windsor, Ontario This year's major junior tournament features the host Windsor Spitfires, Ontario League champion Erie Otters, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs and Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds. It's the first time since 2007 that two U.S. teams will play in the tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC