Vinnie Hinostroza called up from AHL, expected to play before postseason

20 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks called up rookie forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Thursday night. He won't be playing Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets , but coach Joel Quenneville expects him in the lineup before the end of the regular season, according to BHTV's Eric Lear .

