Seabrook hopes production will ramp up in time for postseason

And as a matter of fact -- unless he lights the lamp in one of the Blackhawks' last two games -- Seabrook is going to set a career low with just 3 goals. By the numbers Brent Seabrook's regular-season and postseason stats since the Hawks first won the Cup in 2010: Regular season Playoffs Season GP / G GP / G 2009-10 78 / 4 22 / 4 2010-11 82 / 9 5 / 0 2011-12 78 / 9 6 / 1 2012-13 47 / 8 23 / 3 2013-14 82 / 7 16 / 3 2014-15 82 / 8 23 / 7 2015-16 81 / 14 7 / 1 2016-17 77 / 3 ? / ? Sunday against Boston, it looked like the veteran defenseman was trying to do everything he could to bust out of his slump as he cranked a whopping 11 shots toward goalie Anton Khudobin during the Hawks' 3-2 loss.

