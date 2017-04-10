Rinne, Preds blank Blackhawks in Game 1
Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, Viktor Arvidsson scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Rinne's second career postseason shutout sent Nashville to just its second playoff win in Chicago in seven tries.
