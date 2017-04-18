Predators win 4-1 to sweep Chicago Bl...

Predators win 4-1 to sweep Chicago Blackhawks out of playoffs

Read more: Daily Herald

Sweep success 100-point teams swept out of the first round since all series became best-of-seven in 1986-87 Season, team, points Opponent 2016-17 Blackhawks Predators 2013-14 Lightning Canadiens 2005-06 Rangers Devils 2002-03 Red Wings Mighty Ducks 2000-01 Senators Maple Leafs 1988-99 Senators Sabres 1992-93 Bruins Sabres 1992-93 Blackhawks Blues Source: ESPN The obit was penned by a supremely talented, blazing-fast, rough and gritty Nashville Predators squad that swept the top-seeded Hawks out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Preds hammered the final nail home with a 4-1 victory Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena, becoming the first team to sweep the Hawks out of the postseason since the Blues did so in 1993.

