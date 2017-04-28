Predators beat Blackhawks for the sweep

Predators beat Blackhawks for the sweep

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford takes a drink as Nashville Predators fans cheer after Predators defenseman Roman Josi scored during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday The Chicago Blackhawks flew high in the month of March. The Nashville Predators were the darlings of training camp after acquiring former Norris Trophy victor P.K. Subban last offseason, but staggered through the first half before playing their best hockey down the stretch and then shocking the Central Division-champion Chicago Blackhawks in four games, allowing the powerful Blackhawks just three goals in the series.

Chicago, IL

