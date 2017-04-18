Predators beat Blackhawks 4-1 to comp...

Predators beat Blackhawks 4-1 to complete sweep

19 hrs ago

Roman Josi scored twice, Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to complete a surprising sweep of the Western Conference's top seed. Colton Sissons also scored and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-net goal as Nashville completed the franchise's first playoff sweep.

Chicago, IL

