Our playoff prediction feature has quickly gone to the dogs

When it comes to accuracy, The Telegram's NHL playoff predictors were not covered in glory after the first round of the National Hockey League post-season. When Kenn Oliver's dogs Stella and Patches heard they were going to make his second-round NHL playoff picks, they were all ears.

Hawks swept Apr 21 Dev Starr 1
Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Phartinoff
Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Phartenstein
Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Phartacus
Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Fart news
Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Fart news
Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Fart news
