Notre Dame's Cam Morrison still proud to be Avalanche prospect

20 hrs ago

Notre Dame freshman forward Cam Morrison, 18, is the youngest player at the NCAA Frozen Four and another bright prospect for the Avalanche, which selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft. I met with Morrison after the Fighting Irish's practice Wednesday at the United Center.

