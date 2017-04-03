Nothing comes easy when lining up against Ducks
If the Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks meet for the second time in three years in the Western Conference final, don't expect many love taps to be exchanged on the ice. No, the Hawks can once again expect a heavy dose of barbaric hits, crunching checks and maybe even an occasional sucker punch from a team that still thinks it can intimidate coach Joel Quenneville's squad.
Read more at Daily Herald.
