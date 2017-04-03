NHL will skip the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea
The NHL will not be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The league announced its decision Monday following lengthy negotiations with the IIHF and IOC regarding the continued involvement of NHL players in the big international competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC