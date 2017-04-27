NHL Playoff Capsules: Predators beat ...

NHL Playoff Capsules: Predators beat Blackhawks 4-1 to complete sweep

21 hrs ago

Bowman said he was "frustrated and angry" at the team's first-round sweep at the hand of the Nashville Predators and pledged to make the necessary changes in the offseason in an attempt to avoid such a "complete failure" next season. That statement on its own is sensational enough.

Chicago, IL

