Nations turn to Plan B for hockey at Olympics with no NHL

10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The morning after the NHL announced it wasn't going to the 2018 Olympics, some Americans playing in Europe started wondering if they should keep their schedules open for next February. "Myself and couple other Americans, Deron Quint and Dave Leggio, were joking around to not make any plans over the Olympic break next year because they might need us to play," said Keith Aucoin, a 38-year-old former NHL forward who is playing in Germany.

