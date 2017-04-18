Nashville Predators Open 2-0 Series Lead Over Chicago Blackhawks
Not only did they go into the United Center and take both games, they did it without allowing a goal and on Saturday absolutely routing the home team with a 5-0 win. But before we get to game three, check out the awesome photos from the Predators' big win on Saturday night.
