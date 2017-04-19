Nashville Predators look to complete historic upset

Never in the history of the NHL has an eight seed swept a one seed, but with the Nashville Predators up 3-0 on the Chicago Blackhawks going into Game 4 on Thursday it just might be time for history to be made. Predators winger Kevin Fiala puts in the overtime goal against Cory Crawford to win Game 3. Photo by: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports Coming into this series the Blackhawks were predicted to make it out easily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.