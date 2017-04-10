Nashville Predators 1, Chicago Blackh...

Nashville Predators 1, Chicago Blackhawks 0: Rinne, Arvy Help Steal Game 1

The Predators just stole Game 1 from the Blackhawks . Getting an early goal from Viktor Arvidsson , Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots for just his 2nd career playoff shutout.

