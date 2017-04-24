Morning Bag Skate: USA Hockey awaits Patrick Kane's decision for World Championship
Chicago Blackhawks star forward Patrick Kane will make his decision this week on whether or not he'll play for Team USA at the World Championship. In Hawks prospect news, Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist for the Erie Otters in a 4-3 loss to Owen Sound in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference Final on Saturday.
