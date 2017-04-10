Michal Kempny in talks with Blackhawk...

Michal Kempny in talks with Blackhawks on new contract, per report

20 hrs ago

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny wants to stay in the NHL next season and has already began negotiations on a new deal before he hits restricted free agency, according to The Athletic's Scott Powers . There was some possibility that Kempny might not want to stay in the NHL after an up and down season with the Blackhawks, but he shot that idea down in an interview with Powers.

Chicago, IL

