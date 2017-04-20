Maxim Shalunov to stay in KHL for at least 3 more seasons, per report

The Chicago Blackhawks won't be seeing Maxim Shalunov suit up in the red, white, and black anytime soon. According to The Athletic , The KHL star has agreed to a three-year contract with Sibir Novosibirsk that sets him up to be traded to another team - CSKA and SKA are the top rumored suitors - in the coming days.

