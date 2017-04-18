Ice hockey: Stanley Cup playoffs - Predators eliminate Blackhawks in statement sweep
The Blackhawks were the team to beat in the Western Conference, if not the NHL, but their demise came swiftly and unexpectedly at the hands of the Predators in a 4-1 loss, capping a four-game series sweep. The Columbus Blue Jackets joined the Blackhawks in elimination, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|14 hr
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC