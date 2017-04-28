Carolina sends a third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Darling, who they will have exclusive negotiating rights with until July 1. Hurricanes acquire pending UFA goalie Scott Darling from Blackhawks Carolina sends a third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Darling, who they will have exclusive negotiating rights with until July 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2peDcjZ RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired goalie Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a draft pick. Darling can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Hurricanes have exclusive negotiating rights with him until then.

