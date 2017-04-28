Hurricanes acquire pending UFA goalie Scott Darling from Blackhawks
Carolina sends a third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Darling, who they will have exclusive negotiating rights with until July 1. Hurricanes acquire pending UFA goalie Scott Darling from Blackhawks Carolina sends a third-round pick to Chicago in exchange for Darling, who they will have exclusive negotiating rights with until July 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2peDcjZ RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired goalie Scott Darling from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a draft pick. Darling can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Hurricanes have exclusive negotiating rights with him until then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawks swept
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|1
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC