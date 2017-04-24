Columbus looking to Sergei Bobrovsky to keep their season alive
Columbus coach John Tortorella said his team had more than 30 scoring chances in Game 5, and the Blue Jackets finished the series averaging 38.8 shots per game, most of any team to this point in the playoffs . The Nashville Predators wrapped up what may be the most improbable sweep in National Hockey League history, knocking out the top-seeded Blackhawks with a 4-1 masterpiece on Thursday.
