Chicago Blackhawks' Playoff Collapse ...

Chicago Blackhawks' Playoff Collapse Offers Plenty Of Blame, Few Answers

The Chicago Blackhawks are sharing plenty of blame, but no easy answers after their stunning first-round blowout loss to the Nashville Predators In his first public statement since the Chicago Blackhawks were unexpectedly swept from the playoffs in four straight losses to the Nashville Predators, 'Hawks general manager Stan Bowman blasted the entire organization while using the term "unacceptable" three separate times to describe the Blackhawks' playoff performance. These days "unacceptable" is the descriptor most often used by the disempowered when things don't go their way due to somebody else's failure.

