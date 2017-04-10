Chicago Blackhawks' Playing Style Proving Successful In College Ranks

Apr 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; The Denver Pioneers celebrate after winning the championship game of the 2017 Frozen Four against the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports With the Frozen Four in Chicago this year, many questioned how well the event would do given there are no Division I hockey programs in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.