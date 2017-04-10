Chicago Blackhawks no stranger to coming up clutch
Any Chicago Bulls fan over the age of 35 fondly remembers the days of Jordan and can recall with great clarity the myriad clutch shots MJ drained over his career. Cool customers Nineteen of the Blackhawks' 50 victories this season came thanks someone netting a game-tying or game-winning goal with less than 5½ minutes remaining in regulation.
