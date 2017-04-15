Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Take Two

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks will try to get back to their winning ways tonight when they host the Nashville Predators in Game #2 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's like Deja vu all over again, last year the St. Louis Blues shutout the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 in the first game of the playoffs, and there it was once again in Game #1 from the United Center this time it was the Preds scoring in the first period and holding on for the 1-0 win.

