Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Schmaltz Joining Team USA
Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks will now have two members of their roster on Team USA this spring as it was announced that Nick Schmaltz will be joining Trevor van Riemsdyk on the squad. I'm not going to lie, I'm still kind of disappointed that Patrick Kane isn't on Team USA that would have been must see TV for me during the tournament.
