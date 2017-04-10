Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Happy 2nd Season
Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks and 15 other teams around the NHL kick off the 2nd season this week when the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff Marathon kicks off! The Chicago Blackhawks are beginning a journey that many of us hopes end with their 4th Stanley Cup Championship in this golden era of Blackhawks hockey. The Hawks are the #1 seed in the Western Conference as the best tournament kicks off, and have a shot to do things only a few franchises have done in a decade.
