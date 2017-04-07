Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Emp...

Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Empty Duck Hunt

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks looked like they were playing a meaningless game in early April in Anaheim last night as they got shut out 4-0 on the road in their second to last regular season game of the season. Coach Joel Quenneville sat veteran stars Marian Hossa , Duncan Keith , Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook last night against the Anaheim Ducks which I'm all for with nothing on the line heading into the playoffs last night.

Chicago, IL

