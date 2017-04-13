Chicago Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo Get...

Chicago Blackhawks' Jordin Tootoo Gets The Call Against Former Team

While the top three lines for the Chicago Blackhawks are fairly set heading into the playoffs, the fourth line still appears to be a work in progress. To the surprise of many, it looks like Jordin Tootoo is getting the call to start against his former team.

