Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Speaks On NHL Skipping Olympics
Mar 31, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert in the second period of their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports The NHL ruffled some feathers Monday when it announced that Chicago Blackhawks and other NHL players will not be participating in the 2018 Olympics Games in Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC