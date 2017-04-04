Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Speaks On NHL Skipping Olympics

Mar 31, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Matt Calvert in the second period of their game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports The NHL ruffled some feathers Monday when it announced that Chicago Blackhawks and other NHL players will not be participating in the 2018 Olympics Games in Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.